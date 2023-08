LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a man died on Sunday after being ejected from a boat which hit a pillar under the State Highway 155 bridge on Lake Palestine.

The man crashed just north of the Henderson County line, officials said. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens arrived at the scene and later found the man dead underwater.

The sheriff’s office said that the Parks and Wildlife Department is handling the investigation.