Man dies after losing control of vehicle, is ejected in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash while not wearing a seatbelt in Hopkins County.

The wreck happened on Tuesday around 8:15 a.m. on FM 3019 about seven miles north of Winnsboro. David Rivers, 35, of Pickton was driving a 2005 Chevrolet C1500 and heading north on FM 3019, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle tried to pass another car, but the driver lost control and rolled over several times. Rivers was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, and he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

