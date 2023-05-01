NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches County man died on Sunday after being injured in a paramotor trike crash that happened around 7:06 p.m. near the 3200 block of County Road 106.

Thomas Wayne Smith, 63, was flying his paramotor with three other people in paramotors when he crashed shortly after launching, officials said. According to a press release, Smith was the only occupant of his paramotor and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials explained that a paramotor trike is a vehicle which rides on three wheels, hangs from a paraglider and is propelled by a fan in the back.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the other paramotor pilots were not nearby when Smith’s paramotor crashed.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Central Heights Fire Department, Nacogdoches Fire Department, state troopers and EMS all responded to the crash scene.

Officials said that the FAA is investigating the crash.