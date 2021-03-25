Man dies after shooting in Henderson, police investigating incident

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- A man died after a shooting in Henderson on Thursday.

The Henderson Police Department were called to the 300 block of Summer Street because a person had been shot and injured.

When officers arrived, they found that the victim was a 46-year-old black man.

EMS also arrived at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead by Judge Jana Enloe, Rusk County Justice of the Peace.

The name of the 46-year-old man has not been shared with the public because officers are notifying his family. Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512.