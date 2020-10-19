21-year-old man dies in car wreck near Edgewood

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died Saturday morning when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

Tristen Levi Crow, 21, of Edgewood, was traveling north on Texas Highway 19 about 3.5 miles southwest of Edgewood about 5 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of his car, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The car began skidding, crossed over County Road 3606 and then hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead the scene by a justice of the peace.

The DPS is investigating the accident.