Man dies in one-vehicle rollover in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed after a one-vehicle rollover wreck in Lufkin on Sunday morning.

Around 4:24 a.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of North Medford Drive and Loop 287 under the U.S. 59 bridge. When they arrived, a white Chevy pickup was overturned on the roof with the driver partially ejected and was found to not be breathing.

Lufkin police officials said it appeared the man was traveling northbound on Loop 287 when he left the road just before the U.S. 59 north exit. The man’s truck then flipped over and over several times before coming to rest on its roof, officials said.

Officials believe the man was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene following a lengthy extrications by the Lufkin Fire Department.

Lufkin police will withhold the identity of the man until they notify his family.

The Lufkin Police Department asked to keep the man’s family and friends in thoughts and prayers.