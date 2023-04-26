Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials reported on Wednesday that a man died after he was reported to have life-threatening injuries from a Longview shooting last week.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Juan Ernesto Estrada Jr., was initially hospitalized on April 19 after police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of South 13th Street.

Longview police reported at the time that Estrada was found inside a residence with a gunshot wound, and taken to hospital.

The investigation is still active.