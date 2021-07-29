Man escapes house fire in Tyler Thursday afternoon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A house caught fire in Tyler on Thursday.

A structure fire was reported to first responders at 609 Top Hill Drive in Tyler around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

At the time of the fire, one man was in the house. First responders said he described waking up to what he called a “popping sound” coming from the kitchen. He left the house and was outside when the first fire units got there.

The fire was “fairly advanced” when firefighters got to the residence.

The occupant of the house did seem to inhale some smoke, but is being checked out by EMS at the scene.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said that investigators are in the home gathering information and more details should be available shortly.

He said at this time there is no indication that the fire is from a suspicious cause.