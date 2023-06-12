VAN, Texas (KETK) — A man was flown to a local hospital and his service dog was killed in a crash on I-20 near mile marker 539 in Van on Monday afternoon.

The City of Van Fire Department, the Van Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash. The man had to be taken out of his vehicle with the help of the Jaws of Life but was conscious and talking to firefighters as they were working to free him, officials said.

The victim was flown to the hospital for treatment and the service dog was taken to a local funeral home to await contact with the family, according to Van Fire Department.

As of 4:34 p.m., there was a significant traffic delay on I-20. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the roadway.