LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A body was found Sunday morning in a Lufkin park, police reported.

A man who walks daily at the park for exercise found and reported the body at around 8 a.m. in Morris Frank Park. Officials said the body belonged to a man who is believed to have been homeless.

Officers and detectives went out to the scene and started a death inquest.

“His body will be sent for autopsy, but based on initial findings, detectives do not suspect foul play,” authorities said.

The man’s name will be released Monday to allow time for extended family to be notified. The incident is under investigation pending autopsy results.