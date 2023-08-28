LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A man was found dead in his vehicle at Kiwanis Park in Lufkin on Monday, officials said.

A call came in around 9 a.m. as a welfare check for an unresponsive man in a truck parked across from McDonalds on South First Street. When officers arrived, they found that the man was dead.

According to the city of Lufkin, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature and an autopsy was ordered by acting Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Wes Suiter.

The man’s name will be withheld until Tuesday to allow notification of extended family.

“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the city said in a release.