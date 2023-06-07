PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A man was found dead near the Palestine mall on Wednesday morning.

Palestine police said that emergency services were dispatched to the Palestine mall parking lot around 7:45 a.m. in reference to a dead person.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man dead in the grassy area near the parking lot.

“Based on items found at the scene, the subject appeared to have been consuming alcohol at the location prior to his death,” according to Palestine police. “There were no obvious signs of foul play.”

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Gary Thomas ordered an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this case or the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Jason Waldon at 903-731-8497 or PPD at 903-729-2254.