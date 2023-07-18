CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Avinger man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking violations in East Texas.

41-year-old Joshua Adam Tolar pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison on Monday.

Prosecutors said that Tolar was “part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Marshall area.”

According to information presented in court, law enforcement officers intercepted a mail package addressed to Tolar that had almost three kilograms of meth in January 2021. Then in May of 2021, Tolar was stopped by officers who reportedly found him to be in possession of 505 grams of meth and 110 grams of marijuana.

Prosecutors said Tolar was an importer and distributor of meth, and he was held responsible for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute several kilos of meth.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (Homeland Security Investigations), Texas Department of Public Safety-Criminal Investigations Division and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol investigated the case.