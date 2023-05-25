PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a report of a man getting a chainsaw stuck in his leg on County Road 2830 around 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said that the motor and bar of the chainsaw had been removed and a homemade tourniquet was applied before the arrival of the firefighters. When firefighters arrived, the tourniquet was replaced with a properly designed one, according to Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

The man was then taken to UT Health by EMS for treatment, officials said.