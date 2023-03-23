HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to consecutive life sentences for multiple charges involving the abuse of four East Texas children.

“Watching the survivors and their families read their victim impact statements aloud was very emotional,” District Attorney Jenny Palmer said. “I am so proud of how hard these women and children fought to find their voice and confront their abuser in court. They all were extremely brave.”

Jacob Tyler Weatherholtz, 34 of Waxahachie, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, received an additional life sentence for a separate offense of aggravated assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for indecency with a child.

According to Palmer, numerous survivors of Weatherholtz’s abuse and their families were in the courtroom to watch his sentencing, including one survivor who is now an adult and viewed the sentencing from another country using Zoom.

Palmer said the case was the most difficult of her career, and began in Ellis County in 2021. Waxahachie Police executed a search warrant at Weatherholtz’s home on May 20, 2021 after receiving a tip he was in possession of child pornography.

The search warrant found “numerous electronic devices containing child pornography,” and after learning of three potential victims in Henderson County, the case was referred to the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigator Jerry Moore for investigation.

“Investigator Moore was able to determine that two female children had been sexually abused by Weatherholtz starting when they were around five years of age, and a young male had been sexually abused as well,” officials said.

A fourth victim was also identified, whom officials said was under the age of 1-year-old at the time of the sexual abuse. Weatherholtz is also facing charges in other counties.

Palmer said she would like to thank and recognize the following agencies for their efforts in the case:

Investigator Buddy Hill

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse

Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigators Dustin Smith and Jerry Moore

The Henderson County HELP Center and Maggie’s House

Waxahachie Police Department

The Ellis County District Attorney’s Office

The Denton County District Attorney’s Office

Smith County Criminal District Attorney Jacob Putman

Smith County Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jiral

“This was an enormous undertaking that took hundreds of tedious and difficult man hours to locate survivors and ensure they received the justice they deserve,” Palmer said.