Man hit and killed in overnight accident in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in an overnight accident in Nacogdoches.

According to police, officers were called to a major accident in the 800 block of South Street shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they determined a car was traveling northbound and had hit a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

EMS personnel were called to the scene, but Francosco Mendez, 58, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the accident and police say fully cooperated with the investigation.