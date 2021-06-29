Man hits Smith County deputy with car while fleeing from officers in North Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy was injured Tuesday during a pursuit in Tyler.

According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was standing outside their vehicle when he was struck by the fleeing car and knocked over. Christian said the deputy is expected to be okay and is in stable condition.

The suspect is now in police custody after crashing his car on Berta Street in Tyler. The chase began on FM 14, just a few miles away.

