PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) — A man was flown to the hospital after he fell more than 30 feet out of a tree in the Payne Springs area, officials said.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a call and found a male that fell from a tree.

According to PSFR, the man was conscious and alert but was flown to a local hospital due to his injuries.