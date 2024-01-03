LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man is in the hospital with reported life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning after a shooting in Longview.

According to police, a man was found with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of East Lynnwood Lane around 5:45 a.m.

Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital by EMS, and detectives are still gathering information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Longview police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers for anonymous tips at 903-236-STOP or online.