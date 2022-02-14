CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified on Monday the man they believe is responsible for the “brutal murders” of two men who were fatally shot and found on the side of Highway 79 East at the Cherokee and Rusk county line.

23-year-old Jakari Hogan and 20-year-old Ronnie Pearson, both from Shreveport, were killed from apparent gunshot wounds, and they were found on Jan. 30, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

The sheriff’s office obtained a capital murder warrant for Devon Harris, 20, of Shreveport. He is also known as “Nooney Bugg.” The arrest warrant was issued by the 369th District Judge Michael Davis on Feb. 2.

Harris is considered “armed and dangerous” and is believed to be in the Shreveport area.

If anyone knows of Harris’ location please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or your local law enforcement agency. The sheriff’s office and Crime Stoppers is offering an award for any information leading to the arrest of Harris.