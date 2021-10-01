Man indicted for striking Smith County SWAT member with his vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man who allegedly struck a SWAT officer with his vehicle on June 29 while attempting to flee, has been indicted by the Smith County grand jury.

Ernesto Castellon, 17, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of firearm, aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a prohibited weapon, and four counts of manufacturing/delivering of controlled substances.

The incident on June 29 occurred when several members of Smith County SWAT and investigators with the Special Investigations Unit tried to take Castellon into custody on outstanding felony warrants.

Deputies said that Castellon fled the location in his vehicle, hitting a SWAT team member and knocking him to the pavement.

According to officers, he fled south on FM 114, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. Castellon then lost control and ran off the road into a nearby grassy area. He was taken into custody without injury.