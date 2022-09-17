LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Witnesses reportedly told police that a fight happened in the parking lot of the club just before the shooting. Police said that a vehicle in the parking lot suffered “extensive window damage” in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online here.