Man injured after shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- A man was injured after a shooting on Monday.

Nacogdoches Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. about a large disturbance in the 2700 block of EJ Campbell Boulevard.

Officials were also told that someone had been shot and wounded.

When police arrived, they found that a victim had a gunshot injury in the face. This was Markeith Tryome Roberts, 36, from Nacogdoches.

A suspect was also seen running away from the area.

Roberts was taken to a local hospital, and he is stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.