Man injured after shooting near apartment complex in north Tyler

(KETK)- A man was transported to the hospital after a shooting on Loop 323.

Police were notified around 3:00 p.m., and the incident happened at 2202 W NW Loop 323 near the Town Parc Apartment complex, according to the Tyler Police Department.

A man was taken by a private vehicle to Fire Station Number 1,and he had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later transported from the station to UT Health.

The condition of the man is unknown.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.