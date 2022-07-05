Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed after a shooting in Longview on Friday, July 1.

The Longview Police Department responded to the 100 block of Queens Ct. around 11:48 p.m. due to a welfare check, said officials.

When officers made it to the address, they found a man, 30-year-old Kenny McFarland Jr., had a gunshot injury. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org. You could earn an award of up to $1,000 if that Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest.