Man killed in car crash after striking several trees catching fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed in a one vehicle crash after he struck trees and his car caught on fire on Saturday night around 11:44 p.m.

According to troopers, Adrian Santee Davis, 40, of Karnack was traveling north on State Highway 43, three miles north of the city of Marshall, when he left the roadway and struck several trees before catching fire.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home.

The crash remains under investigation.

