Man killed in Jacksonville house fire identified

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire in Jacksonville, officials said.

On Monday afternoon, the Jacksonville Fire Department was dispatched to 109 Ivey Avenue in reference to a house fire. When they arrived at the trailer home, it had “flames and heavy smoke coming from the east side of the residence.”

There was one victim of the fire, later identified as 38-year-old Arturo Valera from Vera Cruz, Mexico. Officials said he had been working in the area for five months and living in the trailer for only a couple of weeks. His family in Vera Cruz has been notified of his death.

One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation from the fire, and was treated at the scene by Jacksonville EMS.

More than half of the home was engulfed in flames, officials said. They said there was no confirmation from witnesses about anyone being inside or not.

Two firefighters were able to get into the house from a west side window, and moved toward the east side of the house, extinguishing the fire from inside the residence.

They searched two rooms and found no victims initially. After the fire was extinguished, a secondary search was done on the property.

At that time, fire personnel located Valera’s body in the kitchen area.

Once he was located, the investigation was taken over by the Jacksonville Fire Marshal’s Office. JPD and Jacksonville Fire also assisted the investigation.