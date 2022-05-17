LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Michigan man was killed early Monday morning after being hit by an 18-wheeler while walking down I-20.

A preliminary report from DPS states that 60-year-old Johnny M. Powell, a Jackson, Michigan native, was driving eastbound on the Interstate near Longview when his car “ran off the roadway… possibly due to unsafe speed for the wet roadway.”

Powell walked back onto the highway and was struck by an 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck was identified as 25-year-old Rodney D. Slaughter, a Dallas native.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.