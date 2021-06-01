Big Sandy man dies when he falls out of truck bed while trying to hold mattress down

Gilmer, Texas (KETK) — A man holding on to a mattress in the bed of a truck was killed Monday when wind caught the mattress causing him to fall out.
The man who died is Timothy Robert Field, 31, of Big Sandy, said the DPS.
The accident occurred on Texas Highway 154, seven miles west of Gilmer. He was in the back of a Nissan Titan that was in motion when the mattress he was trying to keep secure was moved by the wind, causing him to fall.
He died at the scene, the DPS said.
The driver of the truck was Easton Blackstone, 20, of Big Sandy, the DPS said. The crash remains under investigation.
