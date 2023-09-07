PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A man was life-flighted after a “car vs. bike” collision in Payne Springs.
At 8:14 a.m. on Thursday, Payne Springs Fire Rescue volunteers responded to reports of a “car vs. bike” collision on Lakeland Road near the entrance of the Del Mar subdivision.
A man was taken to a local hospital by an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter due to the injuries he sustained from the collision.
“We would like to thank Eustace Fire for handling a second medical call in our district while we were tied up on this call.”Payne Springs Fire Rescue
No further information is available at this time.