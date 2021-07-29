RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A tree fell on a man in a Rusk County pasture on Thursday.
Rusk and Nacogdoches County first responders including the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office were called near County Road 4262D around 1:30 p.m.
The tree was pinning a 46-year-old man to a tractor. He was later life flighted to a hospital in Tyler, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.
- Sheriff’s office investigating drive-by shooting on Highway 64
- Man life flighted after tree falls on him in Rusk County
- Sheriff’s Office confirms 4 COVID-19 cases in Harrison County jail
- Cherokee County man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Abbott outlaws COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Texas via executive order, puts other limits on local governments