Man life flighted after tree falls on him in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A tree fell on a man in a Rusk County pasture on Thursday.

Rusk and Nacogdoches County first responders including the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office were called near County Road 4262D around 1:30 p.m.

The tree was pinning a 46-year-old man to a tractor. He was later life flighted to a hospital in Tyler, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

