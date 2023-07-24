TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on U.S. Highway 69, four miles north of Jacksonville, according to DPS.

On Saturday, DPS said that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on U.S. 69 when it struck 49-year-old Derrick Wayne Steele as he was also traveling north riding on a bicycle.

Steele was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Brenda Dominey. According to DPS, the posted speed limit in the area was 70 mph and the driver of the Tahoe was not injured.

No further information is available as DPS said this is an ongoing investigation.