Lufkin Police: Man on bike dies after hit-and-run wreck in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police department are investigating a hit-and-run fatality that involved a bicyclist that occurred early Saturday morning.

A man was riding his bike on Loop 287’s Moffett Road overpass when a vehicle struck him. Lufkin police believe that although no one witnessed the wreck, the incident happened just before the first 911 call came in around 3:45 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity will be withheld until Lufkin officials notify his family.

Lufkin police said that the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the suspect and suspect vehicle is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 936-639-TIPS.