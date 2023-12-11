LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to a carjacking and robbery in Lufkin.

Jamelle Antoine Parker, 35, could face up to 20 years in prison in connection to an April 1 incident that involved stealing two cars, crashing into a building and robbing two convenience stores.

Prosecutors said Parker approached a woman putting air in her tires at a gas station in Beaumont and demanded the car, reaching into his waistband for what the woman believed was a gun. Parker allegedly left the scene in her vehicle and entered the Criss Cross convenience store in Beaumont, told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money from the register, allegedly threatening the clerk’s life. Authorities said he took the money and left the scene.

According to information presented in court, Parker then drove to Lufkin where he crashed the stolen vehicle into Big’s convenience store on West Frank Avenue, then proceeded to rob the store before running to a nearby Whataburger.

“Parker approached a vehicle in the drive-through lane of the Whataburger and demanded the driver’s vehicle, while asking the driver if he ‘wanted to die today,'” according to a statement from federal prosecutors. “The driver exited the vehicle, and Parker grabbed him by the neck and pushed him aside. Parker began speeding away in the stolen vehicle, in the direction of a responding officer.”

Parker was reportedly shot by the officer in the leg and led authorities on a short chase before being taken into custody.