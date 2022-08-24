VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man pleaded guilty to concealing a body that was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County, and accepted a 12 year prison sentence.

The body of Ladarron Perkins was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property in July 2021.

Officials said they immediately identified 45-year-old Casey Lynn Springs as the man they believed shot and killed Perkins.

According to officials, Roger Deloss McCasland, 45 of Mesquite, has pleaded guilty helping conceal the body of Perkins. In a plea agreement, McCasland has accepted a 12-year prison sentence for tampering with evidence.

Authorities believe Perkins was murdered in Dallas county by Springs. McCasland and Springs then drove the body to Van Zandt County and buried in a shallow grave off CR 2301.

McCasland is scheduled to appear in court today.