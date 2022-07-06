HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man accused of stealing multiple trucks from the Waskom area, and who police say was pursued to the Louisiana state line has been arrested in Arkansas.

Brandon Hammett was arrested by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas after being chased to the Louisiana state line by Caddo Parish police.

Harrison County deputies reported that they responded to a business Monday for a reported stolen truck. The business’s representative told police that a black Ford F250 was driven through their fence on the south side of the property.

Officials ran the license plate, and said they discovered that the car had been pursued to the state line by Caddo Parrish police the day before.

“The pursuit was terminated at the state line due to safety reasons,” Harrison County police said.

The driver was reported to have dumped the truck at Red Diamond, near Waskom, and stole another truck from the area along with a 5 by 10 trailer and Polaris Ranger side by side.

Miller County deputies from Arkansas located the truck trailer and side by side, and arrested Hammett who is currently in custody in Miller County Jail.

The Sheriff’s office has not stated if any measures will be taken to extradite Hammett back to Texas.