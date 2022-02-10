MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man received a 10-year prison sentence in connection a 2018 crash that took the life of an 18-year-old.

Michael Wayne Brady, 55, pleaded guilty Wednesday to intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and obtained his sentence Thursday.

18-year-old Austin Gray died in 2018 on the Fourth of July in a wreck in Hallsville that involved Brady.

After Gray passed away, his family started a fishing tournament in his memory. The funds obtained from the tournament are used in a scholarship.