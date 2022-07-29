MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Marshall is currently working a missing person investigation on Joseph Edgar Murray.

Joseph was last seen walking from his residence in North-western Harrison County (Harleton area) wearing blue jean shorts, a red white and blue shirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes. Joseph has a tattoo “Free Wheeler” on his left arm and no longer has facial hair.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Joseph, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000