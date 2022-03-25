GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Joshua Wade Robinson was found guilty in the 188th District Court of Gregg County. The honorable Scott Novy was the presiding judge.

A jury sentenced Robinson to 20 years in prison and according to the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, he will be required to serve half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

“We would like to commend the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for conducting this investigation and keeping our citizens safe,” said the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office in a Facebook post.