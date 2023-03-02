TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Dallas-area man was sentenced to a combined 166 years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of four felony offenses by a jury.

Jeremy Moffitt, 29 of Hutchins, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Dec. 28, 2020 for charges of aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, assault of a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, the charges were the result of an incident where Moffitt ran from officers who were arresting him at the Smith County Probation Department for bond condition violations.

“We’re not Houston or Austin,” Jackson said. “Our courts take bond violations extremely seriously, and we appreciate those members of law enforcement who risk their own safety to help us enforce those conditions and protect the public.”

Jackson said these cases were handled in a unique manner, with all four felonies being tried in a single proceeding, saving taxpayers an estimated $12,000 in jury trial costs.

“I want to thank our jury and commend the Smith County District Attorney’s Office and the defense team for their willingness to resolve all of these cases in a single trial,” Jackson said. “This is not something that has often been done in Smith County, but doing so means we can resolve cases more efficiently with significant financial savings to the taxpayers and less delay to victims and defendants.”