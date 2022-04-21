BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – A Houston man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in East Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday.

Fernando Perez-Gomez, 36, was convicted during trial on July 20, 2021, of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Perez-Gomez was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone decided this on Wednesday.

According to trial information, Perez-Gomez was working on a plan to traffic drugs from the Houston-area through the Eastern District of Texas and to other places to be distributed across the country.

The investigation showed that approximately 16 people were involved in this polydrug conspiracy. Officials were able to seize almost 80 kilograms of cocaine, over four kilograms of methamphetamine, and a kilogram of heroin from this case. Authorities also took in $2.5 million in cash through their investigation.

“Illegal drugs continue to threaten the country and at home in our communities.,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “Often it is the basis for other violent crime, property crime and, unfortunately, overdose deaths. We will continue to track, arrest, and prosecute those individuals like Perez-Gomez, who traffic their poison. We are thankful for the collaboration of law enforcement that worked diligently on this case.”

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Houston Police Department, the Pasadena Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Jonathan C. Lee.