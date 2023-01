TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday in Trinity County for indecency with a child by 411th District Judge John Wells III.

Juan Rangel (Photo Courtesy: TCSO)

Juan Daladier Rangel was found guilty by a jury in 2022 for indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the incident occurred on Sept. 5, 2020, and Rangel was arrested after a lengthy investigation.