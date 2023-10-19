TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday Lee Gonzales, 36, was sentenced by a jury to serve 50 years in prison after being found guilty of a 2021 burglary.

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Pleasant Police Department teamed up on this case and investigation which led to three individuals in custody.

Luis Enrique Arrieta, 30, Santa Guadalupe Lozada, 34, who were both accomplices in this incident, took guilty plea deals and were each sentenced to seven years in prison.

According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, after Gonzales was found guilty of burglary of a habitation, jurors also heard evidence of Gonzales’ numerous prior convictions that included two convictions for the same crime. Through penalty enhancements, the jury was afforded a penalty ranging from 25 years to 99 years or life imprisonment if they found Gonzales guilty.