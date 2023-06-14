TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Wednesday for charges related to trafficking meth.

48-year-old Dimitri Aaron Reynoso pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine back in November, and was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

Prosecutors said that Reynoso was trafficking various types of controlled substances through Longview and Tyler, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and pills laced with fentanyl. During their investigation, law enforcement officers reportedly bought meth from Reynoso “on multiple occasions.”

Prosecutors outlined several instances where they say Reynoso allegedly sold meth, spanning from January 2022 through May 2022. In total, roughly one pound and 98 ounces of meth were sold to law enforcement in that time, according to information presented in court.

When Reynoso was arrested in Longview, he was found to be in possession of 211.3 grams of methamphetamine and approximately one ounce of marijuana. Authorities said Reynoso was responsible for possessing with the intent to distribute 301 grams of meth.

Last July, Reynoso was indicted by a grand jury and charged with drug trafficking violations.

The case was investigated by several law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety-Texas Highway Patrol, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit and the East Texas Anti-Gang Center.