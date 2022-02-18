CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Jacolbe Kirby was sentenced to life in prison without a parole after a Cherokee County jury found him guilty of capital murder in the death of a man in July of 2018.
The trial began on Monday, Feb. 14 and concluded on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The jury was told about three masked individuals kicking in a door of a house on Main Street in Jacksonville. One of the individuals was identified as Kirby, shot and killed Malcolm Hunter, according to a release from the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.
“The District Attorney’s office would like to thank the Jacksonville Police Department for its investigation. A few of the participating officers were: Luke Sinclair, Greg Compton, Steven Markasky, and Paul Allen. The Honorable Michael Davis presided over the case,” stated the release.
Kirby was represented by Bobby Mims, Brett Harrison and Mishae Boren.
The State was represented by District Attorney Elmer Beckworth and First Assistant District Attorney, Jonathan Ritchey.
- Valieva case: Should Olympic age limit be raised?
- Biden ‘convinced’ Russia will invade Ukraine
- TxDOT’s ‘Teen Click It or Ticket’ campaign urges teens to buckle up
- Police arrest woman for leading law enforcement on chase with stolen truck ending in crash
- Man sentenced to life for 2018 Jacksonville murder