CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Jacolbe Kirby was sentenced to life in prison without a parole after a Cherokee County jury found him guilty of capital murder in the death of a man in July of 2018.

The trial began on Monday, Feb. 14 and concluded on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The jury was told about three masked individuals kicking in a door of a house on Main Street in Jacksonville. One of the individuals was identified as Kirby, shot and killed Malcolm Hunter, according to a release from the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

“The District Attorney’s office would like to thank the Jacksonville Police Department for its investigation. A few of the participating officers were: Luke Sinclair, Greg Compton, Steven Markasky, and Paul Allen. The Honorable Michael Davis presided over the case,” stated the release.

Kirby was represented by Bobby Mims, Brett Harrison and Mishae Boren.

The State was represented by District Attorney Elmer Beckworth and First Assistant District Attorney, Jonathan Ritchey.