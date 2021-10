TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – S.E. “Sammy” Tullos II was found guilty of murder by a Trinity County jury on Wednesday and sentenced to life in prison.

Tullos was charged with the murder of Amber Pillows of Groveton in June 2020.

Tullos also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and the same jury sentenced Tullos to 75 years in prison.

The case was prosecuted by 258th District Attorney Bennie Schiro’s office and the trial was held in the 411th District court by Judge John E. Wells lll.