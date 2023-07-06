TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on Thursday for his part in a meth trafficking operation.

Darrell Horace, Jr., 29 of Crockett, pleaded guilty to selling meth in Cherokee County, as well as possession of meth and a firearm.

One of Horace’s four-co-defendants, Pablo Sandoval, 24 of Bakersfield, Calif., admitted to transporting large quantities of meth from California-based suppliers into Jacksonville, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The meth was then sold by the other members of the operation including Hunter Davlin, 27 of Jacksonville, Sissy Parks, 39 of Bullard and Joshua Starkey, 30 of Jacksonville.

All four of Horace’s co-defendant’s were sentenced to federal prison for their part of the operation earlier this year. They received the following sentences:

Davlin, 9 years in federal prison

Parks, nearly six years in federal prison

Starkey, nearly 11 years in federal prison

Sandoval, 14 years in federal prison

Horace was indicted on his charges in November 2021.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department.