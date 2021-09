RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is being life-flighted after being shocked by a downed power line, according to Rusk County officials.

The incident occurred on County Road 4117 in Rusk County near Turnertown.

The man’s identity has not been released by authorities, pending family notification. It is unclear as of this writing why the power line was down.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.