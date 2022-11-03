TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself during a fight at a Tyler motel, according to Tyler Police.

According to police, two people had gotten into a fight at the Lone Star Inn on Gentry Parkway in Tyler when one of them pulled out a pistol and began hitting the other person with it.

While hitting them with the pistol, police said the gun went off and shot the person holding the gun. Officials responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m. and the conditions of both people are unknown at this time.

Officials said the person with a gunshot injury was alert and awake when they were transported to the hospital.