UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was injured in Upshur County on Wednesday after he was shot by a homeowner he had allegedly threatened while trespassing on the property.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner told officials he was working on a car in the driveway of his house in the 7300 block of Pacal Road in the West Mountain community when an unknown person drove by and yelled at him for unknown reasons.

About 15 minutes later, officials said the homeowner heard screams coming from the back of his property and found the same person who had yelled at him from their car.

“The unknown trespasser was told to leave, but he refused,” officials said. “The resident commanded the trespasser to leave and displayed a weapon.”

The sheriff’s office said the unknown person refused to leave and kept advancing towards him while allegedly making threatening statements.

“The resident in fear for himself, and his wife and child who were located in the house, fired his weapon at the unknown subject,” officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the unknown person was struck, and retreated into the woods and later located by deputies and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time,” officials said.